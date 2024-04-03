Sorokin stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

After allowing a goal to Jason Dickinson in the first period, Sorokin rebounded to blank Chicago over the final two frames, earning a one-goal victory to snap a six-game losing streak. Semyon Varlamov had started New York's last three games after Sorokin struggled to an .881 save percentage during his recent skid. Overall, the 28-year-old Sorokin improves to 23-19-8 with a .907 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season. It remains to be seen who the Isles will turn to in net when they visit Columbus on Thursday.