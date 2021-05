Sorokin turned aside 39 of 42 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh in Game 1 on Sunday.

With No. 1 netminder Semyon Varlamov (lower body) on the shelf, the rookie Sorokin drew the first playoff start of his NHL career and responded well, with 36 of his 39 stops coming at even strength. The 25-year-old went 13-6-3 during the regular season with a 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage, and he will carry the goaltending load for the Islanders as long as Varlamov remains sidelined.