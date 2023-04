Barzal (lower body) is at practice Friday, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Barzal missed the final 23 games of the season with the injury. He had 14 goals and 37 assists in 58 games this season, including four tallies and 19 points on the power play. Barzal hopes to be in the lineup Monday for Game 1 against the Hurricanes.