Mayfield (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Mayfield will be sidelined for at least the next two games following his designation for IR, though it could certainly be longer considering the team hasn't provided a specific recovery timeline. The Isles are running out of veteran blueliners as Adam Pelech (upper body) and Ryan Pulock (upper body) are both also currently on injured reserve.
