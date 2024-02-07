Dillon was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh's Noel Acciari in Tuesday's game.

Dillon hit Acciari high in the neutral zone, causing an injury to the Penguins forward. The three-game suspension will see Dillon miss the rematch against the Penguins on Saturday as well as Thursday's game versus the Flyers and next Wednesday's tilt versus the Sharks. He'll be eligible to return Feb. 17 versus the Canucks. Logan Stanley figures to fill in on the third pairing while Dillon is serving the suspension.