Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Thursday's Game 7 clash with Nashville, WKRN reports.
In his three prior outings in the confines of Bridgestone Arena, Hellebuyck registered a 2-1 record, while facing 40-plus shots in each contest. If his teammates can limit his shot exposure, the netminder will stand a decent chances of leaving the Music City with a win -- although evidently the high volume hasn't phased him. The Michigan native also has the benefit of being backed by an offensive scoring 3.45 goals per game (fourth best in postseason).
