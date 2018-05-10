Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Thursday's Game 7 clash with Nashville, WKRN reports.

In his three prior outings in the confines of Bridgestone Arena, Hellebuyck registered a 2-1 record, while facing 40-plus shots in each contest. If his teammates can limit his shot exposure, the netminder will stand a decent chances of leaving the Music City with a win -- although evidently the high volume hasn't phased him. The Michigan native also has the benefit of being backed by an offensive scoring 3.45 goals per game (fourth best in postseason).