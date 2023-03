Rittich stopped 20 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Carolina's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Jets never led in the game, as the 'Canes struck early in the first period and never looked back. Rittich hasn't won a game in a month, going 0-3-1 over his last six appearances with a 3.05 GAA and .876 save percentage, and while Connor Hellebuyck has been shaky himself in recent weeks, his backup isn't putting any pressure on him for playing time.