Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Moves to IR
Byfuglien (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The mobile blue-line masher is considered week-to-week with his ailment, and the soonest he'll be eligible to return is Dec. 17 against the visiting Blues. Winnipeg recalled Julian Melchiori from AHL Manitoba as a reinforcement option. Byfuglien can't buy a goal this season -- he's been held scoreless on 69 shot attempts -- but his fantasy value has been salvaged by 15 helpers through 28 games.
