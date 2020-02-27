Morrissey (upper body) may be ready to play for Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

While the news effectively rules Morrissey out versus Washington on Thursday, fantasy owners at least have a potential timeline for the blueliner to get back on the ice. Prior to getting hurt, the Calgary native registered four points in his previous seven tilts while averaging 21:38 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Morrissey should get back to logging big minutes for the Jets, including rejoining one of the power-play units.