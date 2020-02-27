Jets' Josh Morrissey: Could return Saturday
Morrissey (upper body) may be ready to play for Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
While the news effectively rules Morrissey out versus Washington on Thursday, fantasy owners at least have a potential timeline for the blueliner to get back on the ice. Prior to getting hurt, the Calgary native registered four points in his previous seven tilts while averaging 21:38 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Morrissey should get back to logging big minutes for the Jets, including rejoining one of the power-play units.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.