Petersen was pulled from Monday's preseason clash with Vegas due to an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Coach Todd McLellan acknowledged the decision to remove Petersen from the game was due to it being a preseason game but it's still a concerning development for fantasy players. The 27-year-old netminder has logged a combined 72 games over the previous two seasons and figures to continue splitting the workload with veteran Jonathan Quick, barring an extended injury absence.