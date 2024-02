Rittich will guard the home net Saturday versus Anaheim, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

It'll be the second straight start for Rittich after he allowed two goals on 19 shots in a loss to Nashville. The 31-year-old netminder is 8-3-3 on the season with a .918 save percentage and 2.24 GAA. The Ducks are averaging 2.61 goals per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the league.