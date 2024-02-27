Rittich allowed four goals on 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

Rittich played with a lead for over half of the contest, but the Oilers scored three unanswered goals starting with Leon Draisatl's power-play marker late in the second. The Oilers got stronger as the game progressed, firing 23 shots in the final 2 frames and Rittich ultimately ended up with an .871 save percentage. In his last six games, the 31-year old netminder has three wins and three losses with 18 goals allowed. Rittich's upside is capped compared to true starting goalies as the Kings have been very inconsistent this season.