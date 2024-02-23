Rittich stopped 17 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

It was a close game for most of the time until Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon stretched the lead with empty-netters in the third period. Rittich has won four of his last six outings, but his performance has been all over the place in that stretch. He's at 8-3-3 with a 2.24 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 16 appearances. With Cam Talbot improving in recent games, Rittich may soon find himself in a split for playing time.