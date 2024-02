Rittich is slated to start at home versus Nashville on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Rittich has an 8-2-3 record, 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage in 15 outings in 2023-24. He has won four of his last five contests while stopping 132 of 144 shots (.917 save percentage). Nashville is a decent 15-10-2 on the road, so the Predators might be a somewhat challenging opponent for Rittich.