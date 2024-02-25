Rittich stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Rittich stopped all of the Ducks' even-strength shots, as both of his goals allowed were on special teams -- one shorthanded and the other on the power play. The Kings' stout defense allowed only 13 shots in the final two frames and none in the extra period. This was Rittich's fifth win in his past seven games dating back to Jan. 31. Rittich is a risky but potentially rewarding fantasy netminder who works best as a streaming option against weaker opponents.