Fiala will miss Thursday's contest against Edmonton because of a lower-body injury.

Fiala is listed as day-to-day beyond Thursday's action, so he might still be an option Saturday versus Seattle. He has 28 goals and 70 points in 68 appearances this season. Fiala was out with a lower-body injury for six straight games from March 11-25 before returning Sunday. It's not clear if his current injury is related to what the 26-year-old was dealing with before or if this is a new issue.