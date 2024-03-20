Danault scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Danault has two goals and an assist over his last five outings, adding 13 shots on net in that span. The center stretched the Kings' lead to 5-1 with his third-period tally Tuesday. He's up to 16 goals, 40 points, 147 shots on net, 72 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 68 appearances. Danault hasn't stood out in any one area, but he's solid enough overall to help bolster a fantasy roster's depth at center.