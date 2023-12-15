Gavrikov (lower body) was put on injured reserve Friday.

The Kings announced Wednesday that Gavrikov is week-to-week, so putting him on IR doesn't impact his timetable. He has three goals, nine points, 12 hits and 34 blocks in 25 contests this season. When Gavrikov is healthy, he will likely serve in a top-four role but probably won't receive much power-play ice time.