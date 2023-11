Tanev (lower body) will not return to Friday's matchup against Vancouver, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Tanev logged just 3:37 of ice time before leaving Friday's game with an injury. The 31-year-old missed 14 games earlier this season due to a lower-body issue and it's unclear if this is related. He's scored two goals in eight games this year. An update on Tanev's status should be available before Tuesday's game in Chicago.