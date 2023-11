Schwartz scored a goal on two shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Schwartz gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead, banging home a rebound in front. The former Blue is red-hot as this goal extends his point streak to seven games, picking up nine points in that span. He should continue to play on the second line and first power-play unit.