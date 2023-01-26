Beniers (upper body) didn't finish Wednesday's game versus the Canucks, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Beniers initially stayed in the game after a hard hit from Tyler Myers in the second period, but he didn't return for the third. Head coach Dave Hakstol didn't elaborate on Beniers' status after the contest, but there's at least a chance this was a precautionary move from the team to protect their star rookie in a blowout win that ended 6-1. More information should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Flames.