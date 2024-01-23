Grubauer (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Chris Driedger was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday. Grubauer, who hasn't played since Dec. 9 against Tampa Bay, has a 5-9-1 record with a 3.25 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. Joey Daccord has played well as Seattle's top netminder, but his three-game losing skid could open the door for Grubauer to battle with him for playing time. As it stands right now, Grubauer is probably slated to fill the backup role.