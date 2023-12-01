Kartye notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kartye has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 22-year-old is seeing a more significant role with Jaden Schwartz (lower body) and Brandon Tanev (lower body) joining Andre Burakovsky (upper body) among the Kraken's injured players. Kartye has eight points, 47 shots, 40 hits, 25 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 23 outings this season. He should continue to play regularly as long as the Kraken are missing a regular up front.