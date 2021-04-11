Vasilevskiy kicked aside 36 shots in a 3-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Tampa Bay's Ross Colton opened the scoring 6:45 into the game and Vasilevskiy made it hold up the rest of the way against a Nashville squad that was without leading scorer Filip Forsberg (upper body). It was the fourth shutout of the season for Vasilevskiy and first since March 2. Vasilevskiy is enjoying a superlative season in 2020-21, going 25-6-1 with a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage, both of which would be career bests. He'll square off with the Predators again Tuesday.