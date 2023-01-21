Cirelli scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

The 25-year-old brought Tampa Bay to within a goal with just over four minutes left in the third period by banging in the rebound on a Victor Hedman point shot, but Calgary scored twice into an empty net as the Bolts pushed for an equalizer. Cirelli's production cratered over the last few weeks in December, but he may be coming around in January as he's scored two of his three goals on the season, and four points in total, over the last eight games.