Point notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Point had the secondary assist on Corey Perry's second-period tally. Through four playoff contests, Point has managed a goal, a helper, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-4 rating. The Maple Leafs have had mixed results defending the Lightning's top players, though the 26-year-old center has yet to make a significant impact in the series.