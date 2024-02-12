Point has no points in three games since the All-Star break.

Point has six shots, but nothing to show for it. But we're not worried. After a five-game point drought in early December, Point roared off on a six-game scoring streak that included four goals and four assists. He'll be back on the score sheet soon enough. On the season, Point has 54 points, including 25 goals, 143 shots and 165 face-off wins. His 43.8 winning percentage at the dot is a strange blight on his stat sheet after posting seasons of 51.0 and 50.7 over the last two years. There's no obvious reason, other than perhaps overuse -- Point is averaging 20:24 this season, which is 1:20 more than his career mark.