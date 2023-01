Perbix (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blues, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Perbix posted a goal and an assist in the first two periods of the game, but he exited late in the second after he was on the receiving end of a heavy hit. The 24-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game in Seattle. If he can't play, Haydn Fleury or Cal Foote would likely take his spot in the lineup.