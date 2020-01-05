Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Out against Hurricanes
McDonagh (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Carolina.
McDonagh exited Saturday's win over the Senators with an injury, and it'll keep him out Sunday. The severity of his injury is still unclear. The 30-year-old has faced major regression this year with just 11 points through 40 games. Either Braydon Coburn or Luke Schenn will draw into the lineup in McDonagh's place.
