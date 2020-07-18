Stamkos (lower body) will be a full participant in Saturday's practice, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stamkos entered training camp with a lower-body injury, but it looks like he's already made a full recovery. The 30-year-old forward will be a hot commodity in playoff pools after racking up 29 goals and 66 points in 57 games during the regular season.
