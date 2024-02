According to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida, Jeannot (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Boston. The Lightning forward was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Jeannot, who will return from a 12-game absence, is slated to play on the fourth line and work on the second power-play unit in Tuesday's contest. He has accounted for six goals, six assists, 61 PIM and 161 hits in 41 appearances this campaign.