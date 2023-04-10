Jeannot (lower body) will be unavailable for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
Jeannot was injured in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders. The Lightning hope he will be ready to return at some point during the first round of the playoffs. Mikey Eyssimont is expected to replace him in the lineup.
