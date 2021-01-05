Kerfoot suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's practice and likely won't skate Wednesday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Although Kerfoot almost certainly won't be on the ice for Wednesday's practice, he's currently considered day-to-day, so it doesn't sound like the undisclosed injury he picked up Tuesday will keep him sidelined long term. The 26-year-old posted nine goals and 28 points in 65 games last season and is expected to center Toronto's third line during the upcoming campaign.