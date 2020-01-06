Ceci has seven points, including six assists, in 43 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

He's not scoring, but he's not helping all that much either. Ceci's overall Corsi For Percentage (CF%) is 43.3; his CF% at even strength is 49.8. Basically, the Leafs control the puck less than 50 percent of the time when he's on the ice. Ceci is about as average as they come. There's no reason to have him rostered.