Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Fourth fastest to 200 NHL wins
Andersen made 36 saves in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Saturday night.
The only goal that beat Andersen came on the power play. It was his 200th NHL win. Andersen hit that milestone in 344 games (200-87-41). That ties him with Chris Osgood for the fourth fastest in NHL history. Who's better? Just Ken Dryden, Jacques Plante and Braden Holtby. Keep running Andersen out there, but beware his workload. The Leafs desperately need a back-up that can actually stop a puck. Without one, Andersen's game will deteriorate as the season progresses and that could spell trouble.
