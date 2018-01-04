Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets $2,000 fine

Andersen, who will start against the Sharks at home Thursday, has been fined $2,000 for diving in the New Year's Eve contest against the Golden Knights, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

The Dane is being fined because this is reportedly his second diving/embellishment infraction this season -- per Johnston, the goalie originally caught the league's attention for his actions in a Nov. 24 contest against the Hurricanes. His fine is basically a slap on the wrist considering that he makes a cool $5 million per season.