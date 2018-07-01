Maple Leafs' John Tavares: $11 million AAV on new contract
Tavares -- who signed a seven-year contract with the Maple Leafs on Sunday -- will earn $11 million annually over the life of the deal.
The news of Tavares signing with the Buds somehow didn't get leaked before the free-agency market officially opened Sunday at noon ET. After all, he is considered the top player ever to hit free agency in the salary cap era. There were six teams aggressively bidding to acquire the services of a player that has maintained a 0.928 points-per-game pace over nine seasons. The Islanders attempted to re-sign him, but the team's new GM Lou Lamoriello was unable to pull the right strings despite his team believed to have been equipped with the most money and the exclusive ability to offer him a max-term contract (eight years) in free agency. This will be a homecoming for Tavares in Toronto.
