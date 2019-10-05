Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dishes two assists in win

Tavares notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating. Tavares and Mitch Marner already look to be in midseason form as one of the most dangerous duos in the NHL, and the 29-year-old center has three quick helpers -- two with the man advantage -- through the first two games of the year.