Domi scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Goals have been hard to come by for Domi this season -- after Thursday, he has seven tallies on the year. The 28-year-old has earned five points over his last seven contests while holding down a middle-six role. He's up to 29 points, 86 shots on net, 75 PIM, 43 hits and a plus-1 rating through 56 appearances.