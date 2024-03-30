Marner (ankle) was put on long-term injured reserve Saturday.
The move is retroactive to March 5 and was needed as the Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Marshall Rifai from AHL Toronto. Marner is still eligible to return to the lineup Monday versus Florida, but he is likely going to need more time to recover. He has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games in 2023-24.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Also sidelined Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Ruled out two more games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Making progress in recovery•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Ruled out of next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Set to miss next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Remains unavailable•