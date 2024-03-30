Share Video

Marner (ankle) was put on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

The move is retroactive to March 5 and was needed as the Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Marshall Rifai from AHL Toronto. Marner is still eligible to return to the lineup Monday versus Florida, but he is likely going to need more time to recover. He has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games in 2023-24.

