Bertuzzi registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

The Maple Leafs were on the board first thanks to a tic-tac-toe sequence that started with some quick passes between Max Domi and Bertuzzi, who set up William Nylander's 34th goal of the season. While this counts as Bert's first point of March, he's impressively strung together six goals and two assists over the last 10 contests. Fantasy mangers rolling with top-six winger undoubtedly would prefer that he'd have more than six power-play points by now, but there's still hope for gain in that area since he's on the No. 1 man-advantage unit with NHL scoring leader Auston Matthews.