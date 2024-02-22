Perry scored a goal on three shots, added seven PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Perry fought Parker Wotherspoon in the second period. In the third, Perry completed a three-goal comeback for the Oilers, tying the game at 4-4. The 38-year-old winger has four points and 16 PIM over his last four outings, providing both offense and irritation in a middle-six role. He's produced seven goals, 14 points, 28 PIM, 42 shots on net and 23 hits through 25 appearances between the Oilers and Blackhawks this season.