Perry supplied an assist, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Perry was moved up to the second line in his third game with the Oilers, and he was able to get his first point on Evander Kane's goal at 9:11 of the second period. The 38-year-old Perry should remain a middle-six fixture at least until the Oilers trade for a forward with more scoring potential. The veteran has 10 points, 30 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances between the Oilers and the Blackhawks this season.