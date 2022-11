Barrie scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Barrie's tally in the third period briefly put the Oilers ahead 2-1. He'd been held without a point in five straight games entering Monday, a season-worst drought. The 31-year-old blueliner hasn't often struggled to produce offense -- he's up to four goals, 13 points (seven on the power play), 38 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating in 22 contests.