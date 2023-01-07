Forsling found the back of the net in Florida's 3-2 win against Detroit on Friday.
Forsling's marker came at 2:33 of the first period and tied the game at 1-1. It was his sixth goal and 26th point in 40 contests this season. Forsling is on a three-game point streak.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Two helpers against Columbus•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: One of each Saturday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Registers assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Point streak hits five games•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Riding four-game point streak•