Ekman-Larsson garnered an assist in a 4-1 Game 2 victory over Edmonton on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson was able to end a 10-game pointless streak dating back to May 10 versus Boston. Despite the helper, the blueliner remains mired in a 15-game goal drought during which he registered a mere 17 shots on net. Even with his limited production, Ekman-Larsson continues to see opportunities with the No. 2 power-play unit.