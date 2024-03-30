Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Detroit on Saturday.

Bobrovsky is 0-4-1 in his last five starts, giving up 17 goals on 144 shots (.882 save percentage). Overall, the netminder is 32-16-3 with four shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will face the slumping Red Wings, who are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.