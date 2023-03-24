Bobrovsky made 21 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

Bob the Goalie has been the difference maker for the Panthers lately on their run to a wild card spot. But the Leafs were buzzing all night Thursday and Bobrovsky was just ordinary. He's 6-0-1 in his last seven starts and 16-7-2 in 26 starts in 2023.