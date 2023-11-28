Bobrovsky saved all 20 Senators shots in Florida's 5-0 victory over Ottawa on Monday.

Bobrovsky never faced more than seven shots in a single period, but he still earned his second shutout of the season and the 40th of his career. He's the 47th goaltender to ever reach the 40-shutout mark. Bobrovsky has a 10-6-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 outings this campaign. He entered the contest on a two-game losing streak, though the 35-year-old saved a respectable 50 of 55 shots (.909 save percentage) over that span.