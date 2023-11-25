Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Jets. The third goal was an empty-netter.

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Panthers were held under three goals. Bobrovsky has lost all three of his outings where that's been true in that span. The 35-year-old has gone seven straight starts without allowing more than three goals, but it's tough to win without scoring support. He's now at a 9-6-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 16 contests. The Panthers begin a three-game swing through eastern Canada when they visit the Senators on Monday.